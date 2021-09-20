Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $47.25 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.5% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.51. The company had a trading volume of 180,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.34. The company has a market capitalization of $433.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

