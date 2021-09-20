Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 20,355 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $29,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.56. 16,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,696. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $63.28.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

