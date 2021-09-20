Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 4,521 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $339.33. 19,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.88. The company has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

