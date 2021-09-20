VAULT (VAULT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,813.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $1,813.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $4.86 or 0.00011104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00067012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00176972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00112221 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.54 or 0.06942665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,629.65 or 0.99786456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $343.40 or 0.00785405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,663 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.