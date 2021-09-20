Venus Reward Token (VRT) Market Capitalization Tops $26.95 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $26.95 million and approximately $866,434.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00121994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045014 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

