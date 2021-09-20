Verastem’s (VSTM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VSTM. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

VSTM opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $498.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verastem by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verastem by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,703,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

