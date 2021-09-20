Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $963,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 533,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after buying an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.39 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

