Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 9%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.50 and last traded at $54.50. 6,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 451,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.09.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

