Viacoin Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and $54,307.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00361055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000705 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

