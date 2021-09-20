VIBE (VIBE) Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $5,834.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00124557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00047345 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.