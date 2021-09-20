Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 65.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

VCTR opened at $35.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.