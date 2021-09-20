Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 747,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 466.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,656 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $3,230,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $19.40 on Monday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNET. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

