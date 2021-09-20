Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNE. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter worth approximately $46,932,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1,223.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 231,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 592.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 163,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,880 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the first quarter worth approximately $2,592,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNE stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Danske lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

