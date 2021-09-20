Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $246,000 in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 15.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omega Flex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $145.41 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $123.55 and a one year high of $193.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.