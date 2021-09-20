Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 39.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 563,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 42.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 45.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANNX opened at $22.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

