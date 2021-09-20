Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,008 UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,008 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,526,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,024,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,605,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,081,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,059,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $54.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.69 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,052 shares of company stock worth $28,037,145 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

