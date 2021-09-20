Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,974 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,974 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.73 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.