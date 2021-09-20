Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Short Interest Update

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 850,900 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of VEI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 249,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,677. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.78. Vine Energy has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vine Energy by 1,568.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 513,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vine Energy by 3,580.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,386 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.