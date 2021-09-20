Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 27.9% in August

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter worth about $368,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $4.82 on Monday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $338.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.