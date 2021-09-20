Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 15,459 Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after buying an additional 787,946 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 268,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,811,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Passage Bio by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 181,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 123,371 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PASG stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $630.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $30.87.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.17). On average, analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

