Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 7,167 Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $950,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $685,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 31,271 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $691.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.49.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

