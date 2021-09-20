Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

