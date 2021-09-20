Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $206,000 in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 70,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $379,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 273,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 34.59 and a quick ratio of 34.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

