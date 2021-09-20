Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVLO shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of EVLO opened at $8.34 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

