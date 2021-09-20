Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUVB. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,445,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUVB opened at $9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -41.96. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

