Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after buying an additional 829,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,548,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 27.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 266,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 56,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 199,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,962,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $12.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

