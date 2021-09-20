Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after purchasing an additional 390,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 187,477 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 111,734 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRRK stock opened at $40.50 on Monday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

