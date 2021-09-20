Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 3,191 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 298,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 701,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 30,920 shares of company stock worth $542,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.