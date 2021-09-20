Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $36.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

