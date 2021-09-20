Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of VC opened at $95.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.72. Visteon has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Analysts predict that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 82.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 2,962.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

