VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sep 20th, 2021

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VVPR opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

