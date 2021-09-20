VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the August 15th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VVPR opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 million, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. VivoPower International has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVPR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 618.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in VivoPower International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

