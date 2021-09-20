Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00005938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $622.16 million and $5.66 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00128274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00012644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047863 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

