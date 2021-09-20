W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.