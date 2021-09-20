Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on WKCMF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF opened at $180.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.41. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $89.90 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.