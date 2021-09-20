Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €155.18 ($182.57).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €137.24 and a 200-day moving average of €130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12-month high of €159.45 ($187.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.