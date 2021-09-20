Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Warburg Research

Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.
WKRCF stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.
About Wacker Neuson
Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.