Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Warburg Research

Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

WKRCF stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.32.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

