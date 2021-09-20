Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $153.00 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $153.00 million and $7.93 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00138366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.93 or 0.00435779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00040991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003922 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,642,621 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

