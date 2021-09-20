Warp Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $437,168.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $437,168.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for $263.46 or 0.00601480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010035 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

