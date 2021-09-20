WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises about 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,726. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

