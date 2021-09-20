Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Basf (BAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Basf (ETR: BAS):

9/16/2021 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/6/2021 – Basf was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/6/2021 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/6/2021 – Basf was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/26/2021 – Basf was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/20/2021 – Basf was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/3/2021 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – Basf was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/2/2021 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2021 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2021 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/27/2021 – Basf was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Basf stock traded down €2.00 ($2.35) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €63.09 ($74.22). 7,740,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. Basf Se has a 12 month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business’s 50-day moving average is €66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.13.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

