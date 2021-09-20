Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Trimmed by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. reduced its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. Welltower accounts for approximately 3.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $44,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 201.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Welltower by 7.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,214 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 20.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 119,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 34,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,859. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

