Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,519,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,874,000 after purchasing an additional 644,085 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $17,980,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 70.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,397,000 after buying an additional 355,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.29. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Several research firms recently commented on WERN. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.