Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:IGI opened at $22.91 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $20.29 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

