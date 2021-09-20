Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $16.25 on Monday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

