Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

