Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,823 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 44.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in HP by 15.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in HP by 19.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 17,691.4% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 53,782 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in HP by 22.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,776 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $27.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

