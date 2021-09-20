Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.90 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Ingevity worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 18.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

