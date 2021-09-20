Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.59 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,335 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Ryanair by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after buying an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,257,000 after buying an additional 223,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 993,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,476,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on shares of Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

RYAAY opened at $115.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

