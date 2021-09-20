Westpac Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 147,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Shares of MRVL opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

