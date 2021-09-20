Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $192.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.52.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

